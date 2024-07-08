I feel badly writing about this, I really do, but I just can’t help it. The most frightening part of what I am about to say is that I don’t think Covid made most people on the planet suddenly stupid. I am afraid that the ones who appear stupid now, have been stupid since way before covid.

You’ve heard this before, and certainly you have heard it from me many times, but it is getting rather scary out there, and again, it has always been scary, it was just harder to see it than it is now.

I really don’t want to continuously bash people . Particularly sheep. It seems that is something I do quite often. So, I apologize to any sensitive sheep-type person who may be reading this (presumedly by sheer accident).