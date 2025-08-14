An interesting course of events is about to take place. We are all about to enter a time machine and return to the era before photography was invented. This would be approximately 1820. Let’s just leave it at that because, for all intents and purposes, photography as we know it was probably “invented” sometime around 1822 by Frenchman Nicéphore Niépce. We could argue this fact until we were all blue in the face, considering all of the weird evidence supporting strange photographic-like processes going back to at least the century before. Certainly, photography as we know it today started in the mid-19th century, and more toward the end of it if you really want to get technical. Certainly, no one in the general public knew what a photograph was until the late 1800s.

Humans were around living a rather civilized life for many hundreds of years, if not thousands, before this startling advancement in scientific technology. My, oh my, how did we survive? Rather well, actually. And soon, if not already, we will have to survive again without photography being a reliable presentation of objective reality—assuming it ever was.