Remember when you bought your first car? Assuming you bought it yourself and your parents didn’t buy it for you. Remember how you were warned not to trust the salesman, that all used car salesmen were crooks and all they cared about was how to take advantage of you and squeeze as much money out of you as they could?

They supposedly would accomplish this by lying through their teeth. Remember that? Some of us may have come out of that deal with something decent. Maybe we would not have gotten too screwed on the deal. Regardless of how it turned out, did you believe your salesman (or saleswoman) was a crook the moment they opened their mouth? Or did they trick you with their easy demeanour, their soothing and trusting voice, or with their “I know what I am talking about” confidence?

I, for one, was tricked.