Dear Shrews,

Most of you have heard me talk about my book, The View of the Shrew. Some of you bought it right away (thank you). Many of you haven’t, and that’s perfectly fine.

This isn’t a hard sell. It’s a clear ask, once, and then I’ll let it rest (until volume 2 comes out!)

You’re here, reading this Substack, because something in you knows the world went mad over the last few years. You’ve smelled the propaganda, felt the pressure to conform, and watched friends and family slip into a kind of trance.

That’s exactly what The View of the Shrew is about.

It’s a collection of essays from this very world we share—post‑COVID madness, the psychology of fear and obedience, globalist agendas, and the quiet erosion of personal freedom—pulled together into something you can sit with, mark up, and return to.

If you’ve ever thought, while reading one of these pieces,

“I wish I could hand something like this to a friend,” that’s what this book is for.

I’m not asking you to support me “because you like my Substack.” I’m asking you to consider whether you’d value:

• Having these ideas in one place, edited into a coherent arc

• A physical or digital object you can lend, loan, or leave on someone’s table

• A way to deepen and solidify what you’ve already been thinking and feeling

If that sounds worthwhile to you, here’s how to get it:

• Best for me and for you (cheapest): Get the ebook + PDF directly from my site: Get The View of the Shrew (ebook + PDF) This is a great deal, cheaper than Amazon, and you get BOTH an ePub file (for your reader, any of them) and a PDF file.

• If you prefer Amazon: You can buy the paperback or Kindle version there as well: View on Amazon

And if you’re not going to buy it, that’s okay. Truly. You’re still welcome here. This space isn’t conditional on purchasing anything.

But if you’ve been sitting on the fence, or meant to get around to it and never did, consider this your nudge.

Also, don’t forget to look at all of the cool shrew swag! T-shirts with many types of shrew logos, cups, tote bags, lots of cool stuff!

With gratitude, Todd

P.S. If you have read the book and it meant something to you, a short honest review on Amazon or a quick note you