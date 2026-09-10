I just saw Christopher Nolan’s epic movie The Odyssey, and I must say I really liked it. It wasn’t perfect, but I was impressed. I know Matt Walsh, Elon Musk, and a few other conservatives would not be happy with me, but who cares. I walked out of the theatre wondering what all the fuss was about.

Since I have not read Homer’s poem, I really had nothing to compare it to. The hoopla from the far right seems to focus on things like not sticking with the original story, the fact that Greeks of Homer’s time would never say “dad” or “fucking beach,” and poor choices in casting—such as Lupita Nyong’o as “the most beautiful woman in the world,” who, in their view, certainly would have been a white woman. There are a few other complaints I won’t go into just yet.

Let’s start with the most egregious of these issues—the fact that Nolan departed from Homer’s storyline.