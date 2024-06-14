I was reading an article from KW Norton Borders about AI going rogue and for whatever reason my brain responded in an odd way. Let me try to explain.

Most “subversive” “shrew-type” articles are rather extreme these days—as they should be (in my humble opinion). There is really no point in being wishy-washy about this stuff. It is important to be very clear regarding what is probably going to happen, making the assumption, always, that not enough will be done to stop it. We must make that assumption when attempting to predict the future, as that is really the only honest way to approach it. Otherwise, the whole issue would be, well, “wishy-washy.”

That being said, I thought about a sheep reading this Rogue AI article and could just imagine them rolling their eyes. “Oh please,” they might utter, “Complete sensationalism.” But is it? Certainly, I don’t think it is, but I am sure sheep do.