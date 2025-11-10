The title of this article is a no-brainer. But what isn’t clear is that this applies to everything. Nothing is nothing. This includes all of the stuff we think is true. Something we think is true may be truer than something else, but the truer thing still is not what it seems. Of course, there are outliers; there are always outliers, so the statement “nothing is as it seems” is also not as it seems. So, the statement is not entirely true. Neither is the statement I just made.

So, what do we do? We do the best we can. We navigate through it all, trying to make some sense of it, but then we need to throw out the “sense of it” and start over again. We have open minds that keep taking in contrary information and trying to create some sort of truthful view of any situation. We make the best of it, and know we are wrong about some things, and closer to right than wrong about other things. Knowing all along we could be wrong with what we thought was right, and right about what we thought was wrong.