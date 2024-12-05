Even if I am absolutely certain of something, I am still open to discussion with an opposing view. If nothing else, this is how I strengthen my argument. I want to know exactly what the contrary position is so I can see if there are any weaknesses in my own hypothesis. There is always room for growth. I do not typically go into these discussions with any intention to change someone’s mind, and usually, I do not expect the opposition to change mine, although I am open to that possibility.

With things I am not 100% aligned with, I definitely want to hear the other side, for obvious reasons. If I am not certain, the more information I get, the better I am set up to make decisions about the strength of my “side.” This just seems like common sense to me, and I am continually flabbergasted why everyone does not feel the same way. Well, a lot of people do. They are the shrews. I have not met a shrew yet that has a completely closed mind. Well, I have met shrews who are a bit more close-minded about a few things, but never everything. I have met many sheeple-types who are completely closed up—to the point of hilarity.