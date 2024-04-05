Just when we thought it was safe to go back into the water, in this case “the air,” this article comes up.

The “air vaccine” is here and it’s able to deliver mRNA technology into the human body without a needle injection. The mRNA can be delivered right into the lungs and has been used to “vaccinate” mice intranasally. A team from Yale University has developed a new airborne method for delivering mRNA right to your lungs. The method has also been used to vaccinate mice intranasally, “opening the door for human testing in the near future.”

How’s that for a nightmare? You can catch the whole article here. It never ceases to amaze me how scientists continue to spend time and effort coming up with ways to destroy themselves, all of humanity, and maybe even the planet itself—all in the name of science. I have shared with you before the Kurt Vonnegut book, Player Piano that always comes to mind when I see something that addresses this uniquely human trait. The book ends (spoiler alert) with a guy trying to build a little robot after the entire earth has been wiped clean of robotics due to a human war against them. This guy tinkering with this thing can’t just leave well enough alone.