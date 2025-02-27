I have touched on this before in several articles. But it seems to be an itch I can’t scratch. Ever have one of those? An itch you think you are scratching, but you really are not in the right place? And you can’t seem to find it?

This topic is again one of those things I don’t think everyone considers important. They may find it annoying and frustrating, but they will chalk it up to “progress” and not say much more about it. “What can you do?” they may mutter, “It’s just the way things are these days.”

I do wonder if people said that when the horse and buggy made way to Ford’s motor car. Or even when horses became the primary mode of travel, technologically surpassing human legs and feet. Of course, that was so long ago nobody even remembers it. But I would be willing to bet there were a lot of old fogies who didn’t care much for the advent of the noisy, smelly, automobile. I probably would have been one of them. Cars, ptui!