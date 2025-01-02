Personally, I think it is premature to start talking about the REAL “New World Order.” By “real” I mean the world order that will come when people are sane and not trying to kill each other. For one, it sounds problematic to be spouting off about “how things should be” and “when we are in control things will be different!” Stuff like that feels like just more of the same—one controlling power taking over another controlling power. How would it really be any different if, say, the radical right “took over” and imposed all of these “fundamental Christian rules” for everyone to live by? Would that really solve the problems we are facing today? I don’t think so.