John was a shrew. He knew that ten years ago, when the Covid insanity started and everyone wanted him to get jabbed. But he just felt odd about it. It just didn’t seem right. So, he didn’t do it, and wow, did he get hell for that. Everyone treated him so cruelly that he just couldn’t figure it out. It was about that time he started doing some serious research. What started out as only an uncomfortable feeling about everyone scrambling to get some strange flu shot, began to pan out as a serious situation. More serious than he could imagine.

But John didn’t like being a victim, so he rolled with it. He learned to keep his mouth shut when around the people who treated him cruelly. At first, he tried to inform them about what he had learned, but that caused these people to explode. So forget that. He didn’t have to change the world. So he stopped trying. He did worry about the people he loved who were jabbed, but they didn’t want to listen to him, and what is done is done—no point in shutting the barn door once the horse got away.