If you think I am obsessed with sheep, you are right. However, my relationship with them has changed over time. At first, I was utterly perplexed. I did not think of them as sheep. They were just people—most people, in fact—and most of them included the people who were important to me. That confusion and perplexity quickly turned into anger and annoyance. Why don’t you see this? This perspective lasted a while.

The anger I felt was more due to frustration that people would not listen to reason and continuously denigrated me for being on the other side of the fence. Mine wasn’t an ugly anger, at least not at first. In fact, it was never really that ugly. My truly ugly anger was reserved for the sheep-herders—the Faucis, the Bill Gateses, the Albert Bourlas (Pfizer CEO), and the legacy media executives and anchors who dutifully amplified the official narrative day after day.