The paperback version of this amazing book (authored by your’s truly!) will be available on November 2, The Essentials of Successful Coupling: Archetypal Tools for Relational Depth.

The ebook and the audiobook ARE AVAILABLE TO BUY NOW!!

What I would love to get from all of my loyal Shrew Views readers is an honest review of the book on Amazon! Hopefully you responded to my post from a few weeks ago and got a free copy of the book. If you have not, PLEASE EMAIL ME and I will send you a pdf copy if you have time to read it, and hopefully leave a review!

If you have already read it, and would like to review it (PLEASE!!) follow the links below…

REVIEW LINK-DIRECT TO REVIEW THIS BOOK

https://kdpbook.link/for/B0HLY9959L/review

This book would be great for any of you shrews who are having trouble in your romantic relationships, want to improve an already great partnership, or are just curious about an archetypal approach to healthy coupling. OR for anyone who just LOVES my writing (blush, blush).

Here is a blurb about the book:

If you’ve ever felt like your relationship fights are stuck on repeat… if couples therapy helped a little but never reached the deeper patterns… this book offers a different path. Drawing from Jungian depth psychology and timeless mythic wisdom, The Essentials of Successful Coupling reveals the hidden archetypal forces at play in every partnership — and gives you practical tools to transform conflict into connection, shadow into strength, and ordinary love into something sacred and resilient. Being in a 21st-century romantic relationship is brutal. Cultural forces, old wounds, and unconscious patterns constantly threaten to pull couples apart. Most therapy helps manage the surface fights, but rarely touches the deeper, mythic energies running beneath them. In The Essentials of Successful Coupling: Archetypal Tools for Relational Depth, psychotherapist and Jungian author Todd Hayen, PhD, RP, offers a powerful alternative. Drawing on decades of clinical experience and the rich tradition of archetypal psychology, this book illuminates the timeless patterns — Kings and Queens, Warriors and Lovers, Tyrants and Devouring Mothers, Puer Aeternus and Shadow complexes — that secretly govern how we love, fight, and connect.

You’ll learn:

How psychological complexes hijack your conversations and turn them into unwinnable power plays — and exactly what to do the moment one activates.

Practical tools like the Couples Dialogue, Soft Power, and Steadfast Power to de-escalate conflict and rebuild safety.

The real meaning of the Masculine and Feminine in relationship, beyond modern cultural noise.

How to recognize and integrate shadow archetypes so they stop sabotaging intimacy, sex, money, family dynamics, and more.

Why understanding your partner’s (and your own) inner mythic landscape creates deeper attraction, respect, and lasting transformation.