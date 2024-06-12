[Ed: I get a kick out of showing how lousy AI is by occasionally using this brilliant computer algorithm for my illustration. See above the creature AI thinks is a “mole”? Hmmm . . . I tried this several times asking AI to create a mole hill and a mountain, the creature it has designated as a “mole” always looks the same. Strange indeed.]

I have been fascinated with the way the sheep mind works since all of this started. Like most of us at first, I thought it was just a matter of being informed or not. The solution then, simply enough, was to help inform people. I understood that the agenda was making a great effort to trick people into compliance, and I believed that most people would probably not fall for the con. I was horribly mistaken. Very few, if any, people I contacted, or chatted with via social media, said anything similar to, “Oh wow, I see what mean!” In fact, the response was just the opposite. I was attacked and told it would be best if I got Covid and just died.