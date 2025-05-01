There used to be a time when people were not so damn sure about everything. There was a time of humility, of healthy skepticism, and an understanding that not all things were known, fully discovered, and there was still mystery to the world.

This is all gone. And it seems to have gone about the same time religion became a dirty word. Now, don’t get me wrong, organized religion deserves a bit of careful scrutiny. Lots of bad people over the ages have done lots of bad things in the “name of religion.” But generally, the foundation of organized religion still is, in my opinion, essential to human health and essential to life’s purpose and meaning. I can’t describe this foundation in so many words. Those of you who know it, know it, and there is no point in repeating a feeble attempt to describe it to those who do not know it. Maybe, very simply put, it is love, and the expression of love. Love comes from empathy and an understanding of unity consciousness. Whatever that really is.