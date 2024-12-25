Share this postShrew ViewsMerry Christmas!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMerry Christmas!Todd Hayen, PhD, RPDec 25, 202415Share this postShrew ViewsMerry Christmas!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore191ShareMerry Christmas to all shrews far and wide…and to sheep too! Please leave all of your Merry Christmas and Happy New Year wishes to all of your fellow shrews here on Shrew Views!!Much love to all…15Share this postShrew ViewsMerry Christmas!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore191SharePrevious
Merry Christmas! Blessings to Todd for writing this blog and for all the people who read and support him. A side note - today is my 68th birthday. I've even got a cowlick in my bangs to prove I was born in a manger!
https://photos.app.goo.gl/tz1q21wTXCBWZ3ht9...
Happy Christmas 🎄 Todd and to all comrade shrews, who have kept me sane and uplifted throughout the year, with your always polite and enlightened comments... wishing you all joy and contentment...