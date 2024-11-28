What in hell is going on out there? Has everyone taken some hallucinogenic drug or something? Women shaving their heads, people putting up all-black photos as their profile pic on Facebook, hysterical crying, screaming, and God knows what else. All because Trump won the election (democracy at work, folks, deal with it)??

I’ve never seen anything like it, nor is it like anything I would have anticipated. I mean, sure, I knew people would be upset if their beloved Kamala didn’t win, but really? What is this?