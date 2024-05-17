What strange psychological anomaly forms this odd lust for obedience? This is different than the more common lust for power. The lust for obedience, or lust for submission, is what possesses the followers—the troops under those who lust for power. These folks are the sergeants, the platoon leaders, the factory managers, the police, the heads of households, the minions of authority and government, and the common folk who just want to go along. Even authority figures lust for obedience to the supreme ruler—Darth Vader answered to the Emperor. There is always “the man” to serve.

Society is divided up into four basic groups: the leaders, the followers, the slaves, and the rebels. The rebel class is really a subclass of the slave class, but they have attributes the slave class does not possess. And as said previously, all classes succumb to a higher, ultimate, authority (except rebels)—and often people move from one class to another, at one time or another. It would be safe to say, but not altogether accurate, that the “follower class” wishes to be in the “leader class,” and that the “slave class” wishes to be in the “follower class” (the rebel class just wishes to be classless and left alone).