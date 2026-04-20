Shrew Views

Shrew Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
1d

Alone

From childhood’s hour I have not been

As others were—I have not seen

As others saw—I could not bring

My passions from a common spring—

From the same source I have not taken

My sorrow—I could not awaken

My heart to joy at the same tone—

And all I lov’d—I lov’d alone—

Then—in my childhood—in the dawn

Of a most stormy life—was drawn

From ev’ry depth of good and ill

The mystery which binds me still—

From the torrent, or the fountain—

From the red cliff of the mountain—

From the sun that ’round me roll’d

In its autumn tint of gold—

From the lightning in the sky

As it pass’d me flying by—

From the thunder, and the storm—

And the cloud that took the form

(When the rest of Heaven was blue)

Of a demon in my view—

~ Edgar Allan Poe

Many may be called but few will respond to the internal daimon.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP and others
FortheLoveofFreedom's avatar
FortheLoveofFreedom
1d

Another article to stir our senses, Todd. I agree that screens, social media, a lack of connection to spirituality/God, being told what to do and how to think vs using critical thinking analysis, and not playing just to play but playing to achieve. All of these things remove a humanness that you can only experience if you actually feel and experience vs watch and think.

The young people today want what I call, "the movie star lifestyle". They want things. There is no achievement in anything less. You are judged by the job you have, the things you own, the clothes you wear, the car you drive. It all smells like success (so they think). People like this may get something out of the book, "The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari".

Reply
Share
1 reply by Todd Hayen, PhD, RP
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Todd Hayen, PhD, RP · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture