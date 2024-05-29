It seems to be a common consensus among shrew types that most likely we will end up in a world similar to the world of Mad Max, or 1984, or something even worse.

For me, A Brave New World sort of existence is more likely. Maybe that first, and Mad Max later—that’s possible. Maybe A Brave New World sort of place is too extreme—certainly for the near future it is.

So, what does seem likely for the next ten years or so? As is so often mentioned, the agenda loves to do things slowly. They have been executing this “slow boil” for quite some time now (some say for over a hundred years) and took an exception with the Covid pop. That was fast! But maybe “fast” isn’t the right word, the world has been prepared for decades to respond the way it did. So, the reaction to Covid was indeed a reaction expected after decades of priming and brainwashing. The pop itself was extreme but maybe not fast.