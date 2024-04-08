I suppose it is only natural that people want to be comfortable, safe, and free of suffering. It seems today that the effort is only aimed at the so-called “creature comforts”—physical suffering, physical difficulty, and the fear of disease and death. Although people may complain about things like “meaning” and “purpose,” they don’t seem to put forth much effort in satisfying those primal drives. At least not so much that I am aware of as a practicing psychotherapist.

Most of the complaints I hear are about depression and anxiety, usually as a result of relational conflict with a spouse, children, boss or friends or because of a lack of money, a good job, or some other material “need.” People go into great detail about how so and so said this, or did that, and how it just isn’t fair or isn’t right, and there is nothing they can do about it, blah blah blah. I am not making fun of these people, first of all, I am one of them. I do the same thing in my own personal therapy. What I am pointing out is this pandemic (a real one) of skinless people (me included), susceptible to pain from nearly every direction, and totally incapable of protecting themselves from it.

The culture preaches that people should become even more vulnerable, proposing that we become more focused on our sensitivities rather than become more tolerant and less victim-conscious. Self care and setting boundaries is all the rage these days. We hear that we all need to be more sensitive to boundary crossings, more aware of what is best for ourselves rather than others and become more tuned into people taking advantage of our weaknesses. Sure, some of this, at some point, could make sense. But from what I see in my practice, people do not take it the way it seems to be intended—for better mental health. If better mental health is not the intention, then what is? Considering that the “agenda” has a ubiquitous presence in our lives, I would propose that all of this focus on boundary crossings, taking care of our personal mental health first, and thus increasing emotional sensitivity and vulnerability is an effort to weaken the human psyche. If this is true, we could say the negative perspective is exactly what is intended.

But it isn’t just physical concerns people have, it’s feelings too. We see this more in the “woke” culture, which is made up primarily of under 40-year-olds, and maybe mostly under 30’s. Here is where we find the ban and cancelling of nearly anything that could be considered the least bit “offensive”—offensive to sexual orientation, to race, to physical looks, to culture, to just about anything. Whatever happened to “sticks and stones will break my bones, but words will never harm me”? Now it is not only sticks and stones that can destroy you, but words as well.

What is ironic about all this is that the things that assault us every day that really can harm us, and harm us beyond repair, are largely ignored. Vaccines, GMOs, 5G, Chemtrails, the poisoning of our water, our air, our food, Big Pharma, the medical industry, no one seems to give a hoot in hell about all this stuff. Why is that? Well, primarily because the agenda doesn’t want us sensitive to the things they are using to kill us. They only want us to be skinless, so it is then easier to poke us and get us all riled up. The more sensitive we are to stuff that doesn’t matter, the less effort it takes on their part to get us upset. They are clever folks, that’s for sure, and their success is a testament to the efficacy of good propaganda, indoctrination, and fear-mongering. Hip hip hooray!

So, we have over-sensitization to assaults on our bodies as well as our feelings. What is missing? Well, people don’t seem to care much about their soul. That is primarily because the agenda has been teaching us for decades that we don’t have one—that soul, spirit, God, whatever etheric energy we may believe in, is all a myth, and a silly myth at that. “It is unscientific,” they say. “You are a science-denying fool to believe in any of that rubbish.” Therefore, we have no soul—no spirit, no higher power in our lives. Out with the bathwater goes purpose, meaning, and “the good life”—or any “consciousness of the heart.” In this world, the only thing that matters, or is real, is “consciousness of the intellect.”

Although we often wonder about these things, we seem to only be able to relate them to material pursuits—our life has no meaning if we don’t have enough money, or things, to be happy—our life has no purpose if we don’t have a job that will bring us a lot of money. Stuff like that.

Everyone is struggling to feel better—and the word “feel” isn’t even the right word. Maybe the right word is “be”—so everyone is struggling to “be” better—and the word “better” lacks true meaning as well. Maybe the phrase should be “at peace.” So, everyone is struggling to “be at peace.” That’s a little better, but not quite right as well, but good enough. We have been taught since we were born that if we are physically well then we will be at peace, or if we are emotionally well, we are at peace. But neither of these efforts are enough to reach that goal. We must also be spiritually well.

In my humble opinion, to find meaning, purpose, fulfillment, and peace in life is to nurture the consciousness of the heart as well as the consciousness of the intellect. We must follow our passions and our dreams. We must be fully creative in our pursuit of love and our material quests. And we must do our best to be aware of our connection with source and soul through the people, fellow creatures of the planet, and the physical manifestation around us.

We come out of the box strong, as we were made in God’s image, and our souls are capable of withstanding all physical assaults against our material bodies, minds and emotional feelings. Our soul is indestructible and should be at the core of our awareness. Yes, take care of the body, take care of the “feelings,” but all within reason. And do not forget the wise words of A Course in Miracles: “Nothing real can be threatened. Nothing unreal exists. Herein lies the Peace of God.”