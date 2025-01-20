Will it? I don’t think so. But that seems to be a foundational tenet of the sheep worldview. Interestingly, though, the sheep-set fear most things that are rather innocuous, yet do not fear the things that will more than likely kill them, like chem-trails, fluoride, vaccines, and 5G (few listed here among many). Why is that?

As you know, I say “why is that?” to an awful lot of things these days. But this one is kind of at the top of the heap. It goes hand in hand with a lot of similar things. Like why does everyone hate Trump with a passion, but love Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? I can see why some people dislike stuff about Trump (I know I did for a long time)—his hair, his voice, his scowl, his lips, his “asshole-ness,” his narcissism, etc. Some even have a point when they cite his crassness when it comes to how he relates to women, his xenophobic response to immigrants, or his silly preposterousness with topics such as buying Greenland or making Canada the 51st state. But most of these things are personality issues, and not his alleged inability to make sound decisions regarding the nation and the people in it (Canada, after all, would be nice to have). Sure, we can all have an opinion on the best way a country should be run, but HATE its leader? And when I say “hate” I mean HAAAATE—a depth of hate beyond anything rational.