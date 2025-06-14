Fellow Shrews!

To build momentum in the critical days before the June 30 launch of The View of the Shrew, we’re hosting a live, exclusive webinar on June 26 (1 pm EST, via ZOOM) featuring the author, me, Todd Hayen. This real-time event will allow you to connect directly with me and dive into the urgent themes of my book — truth, conformity, and modern psychological control.

To encourage sign-ups and attendance, we will give away 5 free copies of the book to randomly selected folks who sign up on the email list (if you have not already, please do! So you can be eligible for the giveaway, AND for the webinar!)

Join the Mailing List!

What I Will Do on the Webinar (June 26)

Welcome attendees and thank early supporters

Give a behind-the-scenes look at why I wrote The View of the Shrew

Read a powerful short passage from the book

Share thoughts on truth, conformity, and resisting psychological manipulation

Engage in a Q&A session with live viewers

Duration: ~45 minutes

Platform: Zoom

Format: Casual, personal, but professional

What Subscribers Will Get When They Sign Up

Private access to Todd’s exclusive June 26 webinar

Chance to win 1 of 5 free copies of the book

Opportunity to ask questions and hear unreleased content

VIP status as part of the early launch team

A feeling of being part of something meaningful — a truth-seeking community

I am so looking forward to personally meeting all of you wonderful supporting shrews during the webinar! Please be sure to sign up today!!

