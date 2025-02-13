One thing that has always bothered me about liberals, and the Democratic Party in particular, is their unadulterated hypocrisy. Considering how they view themselves as morally superior, they fall into the same indecent categories of behaviour and unethical mindset as they love to shove onto the conservatives.

I love how the left is always blabbering about how Trump is a felon, yet completely ignore the much more heinous crimes the high members of their club have committed (take a few minutes, for one example, looking into Joe Biden’s involvement with his son Hunter’s escapades in international crime).