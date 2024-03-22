Since when has this (the title of the article) become the mantra of civilized humanity? I grew up in a time when this thought would never enter your mind, even if it seemed practical in a given circumstance. Remember when you were a kid and you were asked the impossible question: If you had to kill one of your parents to save the other, which would you choose? Although most of us had a problem with this (I am certain some did not) it was the kind of question our little minds could not fathom.

Knowingly killing people for any reason other than self-defence is not a good thing. Although we seem to have been pushed into this inhuman belief system—that killing can be good—there are still times when it makes sense to do just that. Maybe that is true—that it “makes sense” to kill people for the “good of others” in certain situations. If you fed some of these particular scenarios into a computer, there isn’t much doubt that the computer would spit out the instruction: “kill some to save others.” If it is just about saving lives, it would more than likely say: “Kill 49% to save 51%” That’s just sensical, isn’t it? But is it human? No.