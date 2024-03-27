So, what the hell just happened?

In case you’ve been sleeping under a rock for the past several weeks (like I, for the most part, have been) Kate Middleton, the heir apparent Queen Consort of England, has been MIA since her “planned stomach surgery” in January (who “plans” to have surgery on their stomach, unless they know something is going on?) Since she is a member of the Royal Family, information regarding her whereabouts at all moments seems to be public property. Although many people appear to be offended by the Royals’ lack of privacy (my wife being one of them) I side with the notion that being part of the British Royal Family strips you of the privacy most ordinary people are afforded.