This is old news, but I thought I would shake the Ivermectin tree at least one more time. I thought of this topic today because I had a bit of a sore throat, and just for yucks, I popped a couple of IVM pills to see if it would have any impact. Well, something chased the sore throat away. Maybe it was just my supreme immune system, or maybe the Ivermectin really does have some miraculous medicinal powers.

Since the beginning of the Covid debacle, Ivermectin has been big in the news, starting out in its lowly position of “horse medicine” and then reaching the heights of being a possible cure for cancer. Not sure if either position is a wholly truthful one, but the strange little substance sure has had its 15 minutes of fame.