Since when have human beings developed this belief that no one in power could possibly be corrupt, or have ulterior motives to benevolent governance? It seems impossible for them to believe a politician could be a “bad guy”—only Donald Trump seems worthy of this sentiment. And why is that? What did he do so bad that he is looked upon as being practically inhuman in his ugliness? Grab pussies?

This is one of the greatest mysteries of our time, and I cannot even begin to get a handle on it. I grew up in the ‘60s and ‘70s, and back then there was probably not a single thing the government could do that people trusted. Sure, it was mostly the young people who couldn’t trust the government as far as they could throw them, but by the time the Watergate scandal reached its peak and Tricky Dick Nixon left the office of president in disgrace, nearly everyone, at least in the US, was questioning the legitimacy of our leaders.