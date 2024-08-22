I am beginning to realize it is a dangerous assumption to think that people actually want to know the truth. I was talking to a sheep-type person the other day and made some comment about the moon landing in 1969. I asked, in a matter-of-fact way, “Do you believe we landed on the moon in 1969?” and they said, with no time for pondering the question, “Of course.” I tentatively asked, “Why?” and they said, “Why not?”

Indeed, why not? What do they lose by believing such a contradiction to the world story? What do they gain by not believing it, and believing in something that most people think is ridiculous?

You could ask a similar question about dozens of issues, “Do you believe the Twin Towers came down because Osama Bin Laden flew planes into them?” “Do you believe that JFK was assassinated by a lone gunman in 1963?” “Do you believe the Covid vaccines were safe and effective?” “Do you believe the earth is round?”