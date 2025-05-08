I’d rather die than be in the middle. What a curse that is. How demeaning and ultimately inhuman. If you are in the middle, you have no friends; there is no one you can put your arm around and say, without doubt, “Yeah! Right on, man! F__ck him! (or her, or it, or them, or zir, or ?)” Being in the middle means you are stupid, ignorant, undecided, shameful, blind, overwhelmed with mis/dis/information, wishy-washy, uncommitted, blind, stupid (did I say that already?) You get the picture.