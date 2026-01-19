This one really threw me for a loop, though I can’t say I’m entirely surprised. I was chatting with a sheep (sorry, I just can’t give up the word) the other day, and when I posed the obvious question—“Don’t you want to preserve your freedoms as an individual in a free country?”—she replied, “No, not really. I want to do what’s necessary for the collective; I don’t care about my individual rights.”

Wowzer!

My first thought was that she didn’t know what she was talking about. The second thought was that she knew full well and meant every word. The third was that the Covid vaccine had turned her brain to mush, transforming her into a zombie for the state.