[This is a damn weird picture that AI came up with. It is rather creepy, which is the reason I used it.]

I wrote an article a while back, closer to when we were in the thick of it with Covid, titled “Vaccine Vulture.” This article is kind of a revisit of that article, about two and a half years later. Ah, as the world turns, so does the screw.

In that previous article, I explained that whenever I heard of a person’s death I anxiously followed a compulsion to inquire about their vax status. There was a morbid excitement to this inquiry, a feeling of satisfaction as experienced in scratching an itch. I found this odd, and rather dark, much the way I feel about vultures hovering over their next meal. I’m sure it is satisfying for vultures to eat after flying around in a circle for hours waiting for their meal to expire in order to be consumed.