One thing that really annoys me is this idealistic quest for a perfect society. Whether this quest comes from the ultra-religious or from the maniacs heading up the New World Order or even from average everyday folks who think that humans can all be herded into some ideal group of nice neighbourly Mr. Rogers types.

Even if that could be done it would be a bore. And any really serious effort to do so will quickly turn into totalitarian insanity. Isn’t that what we are seeing now? Everyone has some crazy idea that they know how people should be in a “good” world. Some of these people are nuts, granted, and we all know who those are. But there really are some good-intentioned people doing pretty much the same thing.

Human beings are messy. There really is no way you can get a bunch of them together, let alone 8 billion of them, and think you are not going to have criminals, crazy people, murderers, religious freaks, racists, misogynists, violent sociopaths, and all sorts of other shady shadowy folks amongst them. That’s humanity for you. It takes all kinds.