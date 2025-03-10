I have come to realize that shrews are just silly. Silly shrews. We are silly because we fall for this malarky over and over again (we can’t leave well enough alone, and keep questioning everything). In fact, if we just avoided curiosity, like sheepies do, then we would never fall for it. In fact, these sheepies actually seem to believe that is the key factor in remaining true to sheepdom—don’t even look at it. Shrews are always looking. Silly.

The sheepers don’t verbally tell us this, in fact, they may not even consciously believe it. But believe it they do. Because if they didn’t, they would have no problem “looking at it”—but as it stands, they are utterly terrified they will turn to salt if they do look, much like Lot’s wife in the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah, or like the curse Hades put on Orpheus—having his love Euridice disappear into the depths of hell when he looked back at her during their ascent from darkness.