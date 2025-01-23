I just wrote Part I of this article. I guess I didn’t say enough. In Part I, I focused on my own experience and my uncertainty regarding being paranoid about the apparent normalization of the police state. When I pull back and look at the bigger picture, I think it is rather certain what they are doing to the larger mass of us. Rather than believe that I personally have been tagged, I think it is closer to the truth that we all have been tagged. Maybe not all at once, but definitely moving toward that.

Let me sit with the personally tagged idea for a minute longer. Even though I am flattering myself to think that I would be important enough to be tagged by the agenda as a seditious subversive dangerous individual—dangerous enough to drop a pin on and make my life miserable—I don’t think that idea is totally stupid or unwarranted. I believe we will come to a point where causing havoc in certain people’s lives will be a viable part of the agenda’s overall intention to eliminate most of us—either literally, such as in killing us, or by less permanent means—rendering us useless by making us insane. Either way, this would take a huge pressure off the agenda. If we are dead, that relieved pressure is obvious. If we are rendered helpless, we become non-entities, useless to our cause, and maybe crazily depressed enough that we off ourselves directly and save them the cost of a bolus shot of pentobarbital.