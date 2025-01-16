I have a very strange incident to report, and I want all of you to tell me if you think I am crazy or not.

One thing I have written about quite a bit is this strange feeling of acute paranoia. Here’s one article I wrote that comes to mind: “Paranoia: Is It Always a Bad Thing?” It does seem that the times create scenarios where the best of us feel that maybe we are overdoing it with all of our suspicions. Is it really true that everything we hear is a lie? Is it really true that everyone out there is out to get us? Sadly, that may indeed be true, but the statistical probability that every single thing we encounter is suspect and not trustworthy is rather slim and unlikely. Or is it? See, I am doing it right now. I am psychologically cowering in the corner batting away imaginary spirts I see floating all around me. Crazy as a Madhatter. Or am I?

Let me tell you the latest support of my belief that “they are out to get me.” You be the judge.