Sadly, I have now become a hateful curmudgeon. I’ve always been a bit of a curmudgeon, at least since after the age of 60, but only recently have I become hateful.

I admit this reluctantly, and I must say that I still consider this description to be largely selective, meaning I don’t think I am hateful to everyone (being a curmudgeon, however, typically applies with no discrimination). And even the word “hateful” isn’t quite accurate. I don’t HATE anyone, for any reason. This is more like disgust, disagreement, and incredulousness (I don’t know if that is even a word).