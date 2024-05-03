The changing of sides on so many issues seems to be a hallmark of the times. Liberal to conservative, pro-choice to pro-life and anti-gun to pro-gun (among other contrasting issues). This transition also seems to be going in only one direction, i.e., I have not seen any conservatives becoming liberals. Possibly one reason is that there really is no more of an “extreme right” as there ever has been—only extreme left which may leave the water too hot for many and thus the bail out. The extreme right may be about the same as it always has been (well, at least since Trump came along). The extreme left, however, seems to become more extreme day by day. And as it becomes more extreme, it becomes more irrational and dangerous.