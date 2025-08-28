Wow! I don’t think you will find a more charged word these days. If said in the wrong company, uttering the word “genocide” is like saying the “N” word . . . we may have to start referring to it as the “G” word.

No kidding. I recently used it in an article, and I got massacred for it. I was accused of being “woefully ill-informed,” and the offended reader, who was one of my greatest contributors (God bless them), said bye-bye to Shrew Views as a result (which I am very sad about). I guess the baby (all the good things about Shrew Views) got thrown out with the bathwater (the offending “G” word).