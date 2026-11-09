Hey Shrew Pack!

Yet another interview I did with Jeremy Nell of Jerm Warfare on the popular alt-news source UK Column:

UK Column. Jerm Warfare.

This is the description on the UK website:

Todd Hayen unpacks gender archetypes, the pull of materialism, and the quiet toll of isolation in modern culture. From social media’s effect on kids to how masculine and feminine dynamics play out in relationships, work, and creativity, he argues that understanding and integrating these archetypes is what builds healthier relationships and a healthier society.

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