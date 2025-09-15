[I quickly published this on Off-Guardian this Saturday and got rather blasted by many of their readers for my supposed idiocy in not realizing that Kirk’s death was a super psyop and didn’t even happen. Apparently, I am incapable of distinguishing a psyop from a cyclops. Silly me.

Most readers over there seem to think that Charlie is still alive, possibly drinking margaritas on Epstein Island with you know who. In this article, I am not making a statement as to what factually happened in Utah on September 10, but I AM commenting on the reactions of what most people believed happened—that Charlie Kirk was gunned down in cold blood.

I am very curious to see how all of you interpret this article. Please let me know in the comments.]

Charlie Kirk’s death is a game-changer. It really shouldn’t be because people are dying every day due to the mindlessness of this game, but for whatever reason, being gunned down at a public rally like he was shifts perceptions and realities quite a bit. When all this first happened, I saw that many online commentaries were refusing to call it an assassination, claiming that assassinations were reserved for political figures. One source says: “The term ‘assassination’ specifically refers to the targeted killing of a prominent public figure for political, ideological, or symbolic reasons, often implying premeditation and motive tied to the victim's influence or beliefs.”