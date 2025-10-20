I gotta say I am pretty sick and tired of being accused of being a negative thinker, or a fearmonger, or a doomsayer. I recently had a dedicated reader opt out of Shrew Views because they said they were tired of my “woe is me” attitude, and they were looking for more hopeful articles. Good luck with that. If you want to put blinders on, be my guest.

I have written a few articles about all of this, one in particular, from a few years ago, titled “Hail the Dirt Warrior,” goes into this idea quite a bit. I honestly do not think I fit any of these dark descriptions. I think I call it as I see it. And I believe there is a good reason for that.

Of course, “as I see it” may be wrong—in fact, I suspect my observations and comments are often incorrect. Ironically, from what I have seen, my observations are often too positive! A few of them have been incorrect going the other way, meaning, my “predictions” have not turned out as bad as I thought they would, or, probably more accurately, have not yet come to be. For example, I at one time was terrified that most people who took the vaccine would be dead or very sick in five years. I don’t think I ever put that in print, but I thought it. I also believed we would be in another pandemic by now, and certainly believed they would never back off of the masks, social distancing, working at home, and stuff like closed businesses and schools. I also thought air travel was largely a thing of the past for us peons. I was wrong. Or maybe only partially wrong. It doesn’t mean the agenda has backed off on its original plan of ultimate control and genocide, it just may be taking a bit more time with it—like deep sea fishing, giving it all a bit of slack to be sure the line doesn’t snap.

I have always believed that the only real solution to this nightmare is for the majority of us to throw up our hands and say, “enough is enough, I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take it anymore!!” So, I have continued to poke the sleeping sheepsters, hoping they would wake up.

Needless to say, I primarily preach to the choir. I have thought about writing a few “sheep-proof” articles, strictly aimed at the snoring little lambs, but I can’t get myself to write “half-truths” which I would have to do to ensure my readers didn’t flush my articles down the memory hole. I guess I hope that my shrew readers will be inspired to knock on some sheep noggins and attempt to wake them up, citing my words. But I don’t even expect that anymore. I think it will take a miracle to wake up enough folks to stop this runaway train. And I do, indeed, believe in miracles.

Back to the accusation that I am a negative fear monger. I don’t think I ever attempt to monger fear, maybe I do, and certainly people may think I do. I honestly believe there is benefit in being “forewarned” about coming disaster. Especially if there is something you can do to mitigate the damage. I would like to know if a piano or safe is about to be dropped on my head as I walk around the corner on a busy street. Maybe the safe or other heavy object won’t drop, but I would like to know of its possibility. I think a reader can definitely find articles out there that only blow unicorns and rainbows up their butt—if they feel that sort of article helps them cope better, then so be it. But I am afraid that one of the brilliant tactics the agenda uses relentlessly is making us believe all is well; what better way to keep us complacent and compliant? (Of course, now that the Orange Man is amongst us, the sheepers have something to be unhappy about.) Needless to say, the agenda wants all of us to remain asleep, and it knows it can’t do that if it hits us on the head with a sledgehammer, which comes later, once we have no solution for avoiding the whack.

So, I point out what I see, what all of us long-nosed shrews see, and sure, it isn’t pretty, but it helps us stay awake and prevents us from slipping into mind-numbing slumber.

This whole notion of forewarning ties back to something deeper in the human psyche, something I’ve explored in my psychotherapy practice rooted in Jungian archetypes. Jung talked about the collective unconscious, those universal patterns that bubble up in societies during times of crisis. Right now, we’re in the grip of the “shadow”—that repressed side of ourselves and our culture where fear, control, and deception lurk. The agenda thrives on keeping that shadow hidden, projecting it onto “conspiracy theorists” like me, while the sheep graze contentedly in the illusion of safety. But forewarning? That’s shining a light into the shadow, forcing it to reveal itself. It’s not about spreading doom; it’s about empowerment. When you see the shadow coming, you can integrate it, transform it, rather than let it devour you whole.

Take the recent pushes for digital IDs and central bank digital currencies. Oh, they’re sold as convenient, secure, a step forward in our tech utopia. But if you’re forewarned, you see the hook: total surveillance, the ability to cut off your access to money with a flip of a switch if you step out of line. I wrote about this in “The Utopia that Never Was,” warning that what looks like progress is often a cage in disguise. And sure enough, here we are in 2025, with pilot programs rolling out, and the media cheering it on as if it’s the next iPhone. If I hadn’t pointed it out, would more sheep have noticed? Probably not. They’d be too busy scrolling through the feel-good feeds.

Or consider the climate narrative shifting into overdrive. Remember how COVID normalized lockdowns? Now it’s “climate lockdowns” whispered in policy papers, justified by carbon footprints and extreme weather hype. I’m not denying environmental issues—far from it—but forewarning means questioning the solutions. Who benefits from carbon taxes that hit the little guy hardest while elites jet around? It’s the same deep sea fishing tactic: give a little slack with “green energy miracles,” then reel in with restrictions on travel, meat, even heating your home. I’ve been called a doomsayer for mentioning this, but no, I’m just calling it as I see it: another layer of control wrapped in virtue.

Critics say I dwell on the negative without offering solutions. Fair enough, but awareness is the first solution. You can’t fight what you don’t see. In my book, The View of the Shrew, I compiled those articles from 2022-2024 not as a dirge, but as a map through the madness. Each piece builds on the last, unmasking the archetypes at play—the hero’s journey for us shrews, battling the dragon of deception. If that sounds dramatic, well, these times are dramatic. We’ve lost empathy, resiliency, even the ability to fall in love, as I explored in those pages. Forewarning revives that.

Sure, miracles happen. Maybe enough sheep wake up, sparked by a crisis too big to ignore. But until then, I’ll keep writing, keep poking. Not to monger fear, but to foster vigilance. Because in the end, the real fear is blindness.

So, dear shrews, let’s keep our gaze sharp, our voices unyielding. In this dance of shadows and light, forewarned isn’t just forearmed—it’s the key to reclaiming our humanity, one piercing truth at a time.