My good friend Scott McRae, co-produced and co-wrote this amazing documentary series “Follow the Science: Lockdowns Go Viral” it is a sure fire win for shrews and sheep alike! (Yes! Sheep-folks need to see this!)

Please follow this link to get to the free episode, then donate to see the second episode and gain access to the following episodes as they become available. Check out the free offering to see how great this is!

Here is what the producers say about it:

Through expert interviews, firsthand accounts, and scientific analysis, FOLLOW THE SCIENCE: LOCKDOWNS GO VIRAL (a docu-series in 6 chapters) examines whether lockdowns were truly effective and what their lasting consequences have been.

From the economic devastation to the mental health toll, from lost education to eroded civil liberties, the series explores the full impact—intended and unintended—of shutting down society.

Featuring Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. David Katz, Nick Hudson, Clifton Duncan, Sydney Watson, Naomi Wolf, Zuby and Dave Smith, the series takes you on a journey through the rhetoric used to justify the lockdowns, looks at those who opposed this draconian approach, and examines the widespread fallout from these policies.



Chapter 1 is available to view for free, with Chapter 2 available by donation (which also grants access to all 6 chapters once they are released in the near future).

FOLLOW THIS LINK:

http://FollowTheScienceSeries.com

Let us know what you think in the comments!!