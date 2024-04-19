Before I get started, let me apologize to those among my readers who find the “f-word” offensive. I tried a few less explosive titles and none of them worked for me. I hope you can excuse this flagrant use of profanity this one time (well, I can’t promise this will be the last).

I also must apologize to those of you out there who are actual scientists and who have devoted your lives to the discoveries of nature. As you read through this you will see that it isn’t actually science I have an issue with, but with the way science is now defined, or, to use a popular term coined several decades ago, scientism.