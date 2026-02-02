Has the United States gone insane? Yes, very likely it has. And for once both “sides” out there (left and right? sheep and shrew? vaxxed and unvaxxed? liberal and conservative? take your pick) might be in agreement on that one.

So what’s the distraction today? George Floyd? Michael Brown in Ferguson? Eric Garner in New York? Breonna Taylor in Louisville? Nope. Now its the ICE murders, or just federal law enforcement doing their job. Depending on where you sit.

What is the polarity around all of this? Two US citizens shot to death by ICE agents. Where do you stand? On which side of the mile wide divide do you sit? Or are you, God forbid, somewhere in the middle?