Shrew Views

Shrew Views

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
6h

"There is an Indian proverb or axiom that says that everyone is a house with four rooms, a physical, a mental, an emotional and a spiritual. Most of us tend to live in one room most of the time but, unless we go into every room every day, even if only to keep it aired, we are not a complete person."

- Rumer Godden

Reply
Share
Paving the Way's avatar
Paving the Way
6h

On target. Health therefore requires active avoidance and directed attention.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Todd Hayen, PhD, RP · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture