So the big day is over, and the über-messiah has won. The man that God spared with a slight turn of the head, probably to brush away a pesky fly that God sent to the rally, so the bullet just nicked his ear and did not penetrate his head through his temple. He dodged a bullet, literally.

He even mentioned this (being spared by God) in one of his pre-acceptance speeches on election day. And I am sure that wasn’t the first time he has brought up his divine providence. Lucky for us.

I have to admit I have not followed Trump vs Harris very carefully. I am one of those who is very close to believing that no one in the political world wears a white hat. Although, I feel ‘ya gotta believe in someone, don’t you? To tell the truth, probably not. You do have to believe in something, like truth, freedom, or love (and, in my humble opinion, God), but a person? Or a group of persons? I don’t think so.

But, I did and do. I believe(d) in Bobby Kennedy Jr. And I believe(d) in Tulsi Gabbard, and a few others. And I have come a long way in believing Donald Trump. All I have to say now is he had better not let us down.

Still. I hated the guy just a few years ago. I didn’t like what he seemed to be doing with the environment (in particular, the National Forests and National Parks). I wasn’t nuts about “The Wall” and thought it was a waste of money and resources (although now I might have a different opinion about that). There were a bunch of other things I was not all that happy about, but I have forgotten most of them now as there seems to be bigger fish to fry. I have to admit I was not sure if I fully understood what he was doing that I didn’t like, as most of the information I received about him and his activities was obviously propaganda bullshit from “fake news.”

The bigger fish to fry now is the war in Ukraine and the war in Israel, chopping apart children in surgery to match some psychological delusion they are another sex, stripping away our First Amendment rights to protect us from “misinformation,” millions of unvetted, illegal aliens flooding the country, the obvious insanity of Big Pharma and Big Medicine, and other similar big-ticket items too numerous to mention. Trump and his team seem to be the only ones who recognize and openly talk about the Globalists and their unquestionable effort to “rule the world.” Needless to say, the Harris campaign and platform (as well as the presiding president) have very different ideas about these issues—very bad ideas.