So many people I read or talk to seem to think that we shrews are making inroads, primarily in the court system. “This is all crumbling down,” they cheer. “The truth is coming out, we are winning!”

Fat chance.

Now, I don’t want to be a 24/7 doomsayer—I DO believe there has been some successful pushback. But just like when an insect develops resistance to an insecticide, it may slow things down a bit, but in the long run, it only teaches the poison manufacturer how to develop a more effective toxin to kill bugs more efficiently. That’s where I think we are these days. Just like the “virus”—the agenda is mutating so it has a better chance of continuing to hoodwink all of us. Mark my words, fellow shrews. It ain’t over until the fat lady sings (my apologies to overweight opera singers, no offense intended).