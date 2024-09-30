I’ve been told several times by people who have acted as human pincushions and are on their eighth Covid shot, “Well, I guess you were wrong! According to you, I should be dead by now!” They say this with a spark of glee in their voice as if they have survived a tumultuous storm that they believe everyone vaccinated has obviously survived.

I don’t have the black heart required to respond with a flippant, “Not yet.” Partially because that is pretty dark-hearted, but also because I really am not certain. Maybe they will be perfectly fine. I used to hope everyone would be fine. Now that my heart has indeed blackened a bit, I don’t know if I would care all that much if a number of these arrogant, righteous, virtue-signalling pincushions did succumb. I am, quite frankly, tired of being called a science-denying, conspiratorial, kook.